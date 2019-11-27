Qasim Raza receives Students' Choice Award

(@FahadShabbir)

Syed Muhammad Qasim Raza, student counselor of The City School, Nowshera Campus has been awarded the 'Students' Choice Award 2019' by the Education-USA Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Syed Muhammad Qasim Raza, student counselor of The City School, Nowshera Campus has been awarded the 'Students' Choice Award 2019 ' by the Education-USA Pakistan

Ms Lisa Swenarski, Deputy Cultural Affairs Attach at the US Embassy, honoured Syed M Qasim Raza with the award here at a ceremony.

As a longstanding tradition of Education-USA Pakistan, the high achievers' and counselor awards' ceremony was held to celebrate the success of outstanding high school students, as well as the hard work of school counselors in helping students secure admissions in US universities.

Counselors are recognized through three separate awards: Counselor of Year; the Most Promising Counselor; and the Students' Choice Awards.

Qasim Raza also had received the 'Most Promising Counselor Award' in 2017.

The Education-USA Pakistan celebrated the International Education Week (IEW) to foster educational and cultural exchanges. IEW, a joint initiative between the US Department of State and the U.S Department of Education, promotes the benefits of international education and exchanges.