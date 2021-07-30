UrduPoint.com
QAU Alumni Vows To Contribute Towards Their Alma Mater

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:06 PM

QAU Alumni vows to contribute towards their alma mater

Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association (QAUAA) has vowed to continue their contributions towards their alma mater to make it world's best high education institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association (QAUAA) has vowed to continue their contributions towards their alma mater to make it world's best high education institution.

The QAU Alumni members expressed these views at Eid Milan meet up organized here at Preston University Islamabad the other day. Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Vice Chancellor Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad graced the occasion as chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by senior members of QAU Alumni Association along with QAU faculty, employees and young Quaidians.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali appreciated decades long contribution of QAU Alumni Association.

He said that QAU would continue to benefit and work together with the alumni association through various joint initiatives and activities.

Dr Abdul Basit President QAU Alumni Association welcomed the guests and shared various initiatives undertaken by QAU Alumni Association for the welfare of QAU students.

Secretary General QAU Alumni Association, Murtaza Noor and Shabbir Hussain conducted the proceedings of the ceremony wherein Quaidians belonging to various walks of life also shared their memories associated with their alma mater. They also vowed to continue their contribution toward their alma mater.

The alumni members also demanded to the Federal government to declare QAU as flagship institution and take immediate steps for end of illegal encroachments.

They also expressed their deep condolences on sad demise of Akram Mughal, Farhat Asif 's father and Asif Noor's father in law who recently passed away in Mirpur.

