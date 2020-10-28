QAU conducts disinfected spray

On the directions of the Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad Dr Muhammad Ali, the team of estate office under the supervision of Director estate and AR estate conducted the disinfectant spray on Wednesday at different department of the university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :On the directions of the Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad Dr Muhammad Ali, the team of estate office under the supervision of Director estate and AR estate conducted the disinfectant spray on Wednesday at different department of the university.

The campaign will continue in whole campus, particularly in teaching and research building, hostels, medical center, admin building, transport section and all residential colonies, a press release on said.

This is in continuation of the steps taken by the university to ensure safe and healthy environment for the good health and well-being of students, staff and faculty's. The students, faculties and other staff were requested to strictly follow the SOPs by wearing masks, maintaining social distance. Together we can work for safe and healthy campus, it added.