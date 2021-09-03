UrduPoint.com

QAU Ranked No. 1 By Times World Ranking 2022

QAU ranked No. 1 by Times World Ranking 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has achieved another wonderful milestone as it has been ranked No 1 university of Pakistan by The Times World Ranking agency.

According to the latest ranking of The Times World Ranking, the Quaid-i-Azam University has been declared No 1 in Pakistan and among 501-600 in the world university rankings 2022.

It is worth mentioning that QAU significantly improved its teaching, international outlook and industry income in addition to quality research performance.

The official sources from QAU told APP that QAU was consistently being ranked top since last many years.

In addition to Times Ranking QAU significantly improved QS ranking from 454 to 378, they added.

Recently, the sources said, QAU was ranked among top 100 Asian universities by Times World ranking. The government congratulated to hard working faculty, students, staff, alumni and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhamamd Ali.

Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, QAU is significantly improving its ranking, academic and research activities and reputation. Despite the financial deficit, the university is improving ranking every year, the official said.

