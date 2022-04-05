QAU ranks No 1 in Pakistan, 461 globally by US World Ranking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Quaid I Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has been Ranked No 1 in Pakistan and Globally ranked 461 by new US World Ranking 2022.

According to US World Ranking on Tuesday, as many as 21 Pakistani universities have featured in the Best Global Universities for 2022 published by US news and World Report, a Washington-based ranking guide.

As per ranking details, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Aga Khan University and COMSATS University Islamabad.

Vice Chancellor QAU Prof Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah congratulated the entire faculty, students, staff , alumni for achieving this success.

The students and faculties remarked that University continuously improved international ranking under the dynamic leadership of Prof Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Vice Chancellor of the Quaid i Azam University.

It is worth mentioning here that QAU is only Pakistani university ranked top by all international ranking agencies Times World Ranking, QS ranking and Times world ranking.