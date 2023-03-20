QAU resumed academic pursuits from Mar 20

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) reopened its doors for students, after a break, and resumed its academic pursuits on March 20, 2023.

In a twitter massage about the re-opening of the university, the Federal Minister for Education and Profession Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said that "Learning needs to continue, QAU is one of the prestigious universities in Pakistan and I urge upon all stakeholders to foster the peaceful environment for learning and delivering positivity".

Earlier through an official notification issued by the QAU, the university notified to all the concerned, that the institute will resume its academic activities for research students of M.Phil. and PhD from March 20.

Therefore, all the research students of M.Phil. and Ph.D. (except who are enrolled in course work) are advised to report to their respective department(s), the notification informed.

It is further informed that hostelite M.Phil. / Ph.D. students can be provided accommodation (if required) up to June, 2023 on the recommendations of their respective chairpersons, directors or deans.

All students of BS programs (morning/evening) and M. Phil /M.S. (morning/evening/ weekend) and Ph.D. coursework are advised to get their registration completed from March 20 to 27, 2023 while their classes will be conducted online during the month of Ramzan.

According to the said notification, all the students who have not paid their fee must submit their dues online in any branch of HBL or Askari bank on or before March 27, 2023. However, the students are advised to contact their respective departments, if required.

All the residents of the Boys Hostels are directed to collect their belongings from their rooms and contact "office of the provost boys' hostels" and their fresh allotments will be made as per new Hostel Allotment Policy.

It is informed to all the students that all pending thesis submission can be made till 31 March, 2023. The late submission fee fine will be charged till 28 February, 2023.

