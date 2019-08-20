- Home
- Qauid-e-Azam Gold Medal award conferred upon Vice Chancellor Islamia College University
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:37 PM
Vice Chancellor, Islamia College University Peshawar, Professor Dr. Naushad Khan has been awarded Qauid-e-Azam Gold Medal for best performance on account of his research and four books on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan Movement
Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab conferred the medal upon Professor Dr. Naushad Khan in a prestigious national function, held at Lahore.
Scholars and researchers from all over Pakistan participated in the event.