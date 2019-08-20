UrduPoint.com
Qauid-e-Azam Gold Medal Award Conferred Upon Vice Chancellor Islamia College University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor, Islamia College University Peshawar, Professor Dr. Naushad Khan has been awarded Qauid-e-Azam Gold Medal for best performance on account of his research and four books on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan Movement.

Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab conferred the medal upon Professor Dr. Naushad Khan in a prestigious national function, held at Lahore.

Scholars and researchers from all over Pakistan participated in the event.

More Stories From Education

