QEC Islamia University of Bahawalpur visits Bahawalnagar campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) team of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur IUB ) visited Bahawalnagar Campus and organized capacity building workshop on Academic/Scientific Writings.

Resource Person and Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr.

Saeed Ahmad Buzdar highlighted ethics in research and its importance.

Campus Director, Bahawalnagar Dr. Abou Bakar delivered his lecture on Literature review and Assistant Professor of education Department, Bahawalnagar Campus Dr. Rafaqat Ali highlighted various aspects of data analysis using the software.