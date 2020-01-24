'Qeemat Punjab Mobile Application' seminar at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

(@imziishan)

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) senior tutor office, in collaboration with the Punjab government, arranged a seminar on working of "Qeemat Punjab Mobile Application" at the City Campus of the university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) senior tutor office, in collaboration with the Punjab government, arranged a seminar on working of "Qeemat Punjab Mobile Application" at the City Campus of the university.

The provincial government introduced the application to help users check information regarding prices of fruits, vegetables and other items of daily use.

The application also allows users to make complaints against shopkeepers over overcharging. A good number of students and faculty member were among those who attended the seminar.