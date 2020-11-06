Qiraat & Naat Arranges In University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:11 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Qiraat and Naat Society of University of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Friday arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference.
A walk to condemn a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron was also held.
Dean, faculty of Arts Prof Imdad Sahito led the walk.
Chairmen, administrative staff members and a large number of students and faculty members participated in it.