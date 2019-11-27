QS Asia University Rankings 2020: NUST retains No. 1 position in Pakistani HEIs; ascends 4 positions among Asian varsities

Maintaining its upward trajectory among Asian universities, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has retained its No. 1 position among Pakistani Higher Education Institutions for the third year on the trot, as per QS Asia University Rankings 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019) Maintaining its upward trajectory among Asian universities, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has retained its No. 1 position among Pakistani Higher Education Institutions for the third year on the trot, as per QS Asia University Rankings 2020. NUST has ascended 4 positions from last year’s ranking of #87, performing the rare feat of being among the top 15% universities in Asia. In addition, the university has mounted 36 positions in Asian rankings in the last five years, from #119 in the 2016 rankings, to the present position of #83 in the 2020 rankings, which is the fastest elevation by any Pakistani university during this period.

This year, NUST is the only Pakistani HEI amongst the top 100 Asian universities.

As many as 557 Asian universities – out of which 29 universities from Pakistan – were considered for the 2020 Asian rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds, one of the most prestigious and credible university ranking agencies in the world. QS rankings are carried out based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty / student ratio, citation per paper, paper per faculty, staff with PhD, and internationalisation. It also merits mention that NUST is among the top 400 global universities, as per QS World University Rankings 2020 announced earlier this year.