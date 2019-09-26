UrduPoint.com
QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020 – NUST No. 1 In Pakistan In "Partnerships With Employers"

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:50 PM

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020 – NUST No. 1 in Pakistan in "Partnerships with Employers"

Adding another feather to its cap, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has ranked amongst 301-500 world universities, as per the 2020 Graduate Employability Rankings issued by QS – the world’s renowned ranking agency

Adding another feather to its cap, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has ranked amongst 301-500 world universities, as per the 2020 Graduate Employability Rankings issued by QS – the world's renowned ranking agency.

The Graduate Employability Rankings seek to compare the employability outcomes of higher education institutions across the world. This year, as many as 758 institutions were included for evaluation, comprising a 15% increase in the number of institutions from last year. In these latest rankings, NUST has been ranked No. 1 in Pakistan for "Partnerships with Employers.”

More Stories From Education

