Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology conducts pre-entry test for batch-2019

(@FahadShabbir)

The pre-entry test for admission in Batch 2019 for different departments of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology (QUEST) Nawabshah and Larkana College were held at the university's Multipurpose Hall here Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The pre-entry test for admission in Batch 2019 for different departments of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology (QUEST) Nawabshah and Larkana College were held at the university's Multipurpose Hall here Saturday.

Over 6000 candidates appeared in the test held for admissions on 966 seat of Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electronics, Telecommunication, Energy, Environment and Chemical engineering as well as Science Departments including Computer Department, Information Technology and Mathematics.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Saleem Raza Samo and Chairman Admission Prof Dr Abdul Fattah Chandio supervised the test proceedings. Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

In a press briefing the VC and Prof Chandio said that 6442 admission forms were issued against total of 966 seats out of which 6414 intending candidates submitted the forms for entry test. They said that 45 forms were rejected on different reasons while 6396 forms were approved for the test.

They said that 131 blocks were arranged for students where 450 university staff members discharged their duties. On the security side, 450 personnel of police and rangers were deployed. They said that since the year 2010, the University itself was conducting the entry test. They said that the result of entry test would be announced on the same day of test in the evening while the final merit list would be announced after three days through the computer software of the University.