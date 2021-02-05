UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Establishes Kashmir Gallery

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:42 PM

Quaid-e-Azam Medical College establishes Kashmir gallery

Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QMC) established a Kashmir gallery at auditorium to express solidarity with brethren and sisters of Kashmir

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QMC) established a Kashmir gallery at auditorium to express solidarity with brethren and sisters of Kashmir.

Talking to media persons, Principal, QMC, Prof.

Dr Shafqat Ali Tabassam informed that banners, posters, paintings and pictures presenting sufferings and struggle of Kashmir people were displayed in the gallery.

He said Pakistani nation always expressed love and affection for their Kashmiribrethren and always supported their struggle.

