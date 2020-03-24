UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Students Provide Foods To Daily Wages Labourers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:21 PM

As part of governments' efforts to eradicate CoronaVirus by locking down the country, the ex and present students of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad had launched a campaign to provide foods to the needy people

According to the sources from the university on Tuesday, QAU students were providing necessary and suitable food items to the daily wages labourers sitting on the footpaths of different areas.

Talking to APP, they said that the initiative had been taken in wake of pandemic which had effected mostly the labourers who were unable to work due to epidemic terror.

The campaign would continue on daily basis, they said.

Under the campaign, the poor labourers were being provided cooked vegetables and rice. They were also being given awareness message, hand sanitizer and dettol soaps for their safety.

From tomorrow, the number of said above items will be doubled for labourers and would also be provided for their children, a student Tahir informed.

During the campaign, he said, the labourers on daily wages were briefed in details about keeping social distancing with others, its method and benefits.

"The Quaidians had given a message to the students of other universities while urging them to play their effective role by helping the needy people as they were residents of our country" he maintained.

The students asked the community, especially the youth to share the location of such people on whatsapp so that such people could be approached and provided foods.

This nobel initiative had been launched with special prayers.

