Quaid-e-Azam University Vice Chancellor Directs To Prepare SOP For Online Classes

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Quaid-e-Azam University Vice Chancellor directs to prepare SOP for online classes

Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Friday directed the deans of university to prepare standard operating procedure (SOP) for their faculties for online teaching

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Friday directed the deans of university to prepare standard operating procedure (SOP) for their faculties for online teaching.

Under the directions, the deans will hold regular online meetings with their directors/chairperson/faculty and will guide and monitor all activities to ensure faculty is ready for online teaching as and when needed.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here at the university, presided over by the VC and also attended by the deans, chairpersons and senior officials through video link.

According to the sources, it was decided in the meeting that chairperson/directors will ask their faculty members to start preparing online lectures (video/audio/notes) and each faculty member will experiment conducting online classes with their students couple of time in the coming week.

In the light of feedback received from faculty members, chairperson/directors will submit their reports to their respective deans.

All the chairpersons/directors are requested to provide feedback for online teaching in a documented form so that an effective and comprehensive policy maybe laid down for teaching to start on June 01.

It was also decided that the online viva of MPhil/PhD studens will be held under certain guidelines and it will be ensured that students, at least three faculty members including chairperson/directors, external examiners and the Higher education Commission (HEC) representatives are present on an online viva-voce exam. the PhD students are also allowed for Pre-PhD seminar online.

Cases of PhD studens, which are complete after foreign referees' evaluation, may be processed online to be placed in the AS&RB. All online exams will be recorded with proper documentation, they informed about the meeting details.

University will reopen in next week with skeleton staff to run its affairs.It is highly desirable that the staff residing in the university colony is called on duty.

The VC QAU will hold regularly weekly meeting in that regard.

