Quaid-i-Azam University Commemorates 52nd Foundation Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:54 PM

Quaid-i-Azam University commemorates 52nd Foundation Day

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Friday marked 52nd anniversary of its creation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Friday marked 52nd anniversary of its creation.

The President of Pakistan, ex-officio Chancellor of the University, Field Marshal Muhammad Ayub Khan laid the foundation stone on the birth day of the Holy Prophet, 12 Rabi-ul-Awal 1387 A H which was the 21st of June 1967.

A cake cutting ceremony in this regard was held on the campus to commemorate the foundation day of the university.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University welcomed the guests and congratulated the faculty, staff, students and alumni on 52nd year of the university.

He lauded the efforts and role of QAU faculty and staff in the historical journey of the University.

The vice chancellor said those who are associated with the university should take pride to be part of it.

"You should work hard and pray for strength to take the university to higher levels of excellence" he added.

Deans of the Faculties, Dr Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, Director Academics, Dr Muhammad Waseem, Director Student Affairs, a large number of the faculty, administrative staff, students and alumni attended the ceremony.

