Quaid I Azam University extends undergraduate admission date till August 03

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Quaid I Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has extended the admission date in undergraduate admission considering the Covid-19 situation.

In wake of coronavirus, the students will be accommodate and facilitate throughout the country, a press release said on Monday.

The last date to apply for Undergrad program is Monday August 3rd, 2020. Applications will be accepted online within due date.

The students are encouraged to apply online on university website www.qau.edu.pk.