UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid I Azam University Extends Undergraduate Admission Date Till August 03

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:42 AM

Quaid I Azam University extends undergraduate admission date till August 03

The Quaid I Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has extended the admission date in undergraduate admission considering the Covid-19 situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Quaid I Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has extended the admission date in undergraduate admission considering the Covid-19 situation.

In wake of coronavirus, the students will be accommodate and facilitate throughout the country, a press release said on Monday.

The last date to apply for Undergrad program is Monday August 3rd, 2020. Applications will be accepted online within due date.

The students are encouraged to apply online on university website www.qau.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Islamabad August 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

31 minutes ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

31 minutes ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

31 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

3 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.