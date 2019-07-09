(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ):Quaid-i-Azam University(QAU) and IdeaGist, world's largest incubator, Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the varsity's passing out students in developing their start-up in the country.

The move was aimed at promoting the PM's start-up programme which would be launched in coming days for building a vibrant entrepreneurship eco-system, the official sources told APP here.

They said IdeaGist being an exclusive digital platform of the PM's start-up programme, would launch an 'Empower Pakistan' project to provide online entrepreneurship trainings to final year students of the QAU.

Under the project, the world's leading digital incubator would also provide the students access to skill training in seven emerging technologies, including 3D Printing, AI, AR, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Intelligent Vehicles, and Smart Robots.

A portal, they said, would be developed to connect online community of students, alumni, researchers and industry to encourage collaboration in developing innovation driven enterprises.

It would also offer support business incubation center workshops, one-on-one mentoring and process guidelines to the QAU students by connecting the incubator to a global pool of investors, the sources said.

IdeaGist would help the QAU's faculty and students get access to National Investment Portal and National Innovation Showcase which would enable them in showcasing their start-ups and getting investment for it , they added.

The Empower Pakistan was already launched in 40 national universities to boost entrepreneurial activities in the country by promoting conventional start-up culture, IdeaGist's Chief Executive Hassan Sayed said.

He said ideaGist has pledged eight billion rupee for PM's Startup Pakistan Programme to develop incubators and accelerators in 190 universities, 300 technical colleges and 100 top seminaries.