UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid-i-Azam University, IdeaGist Sign MoU To Promote PM's Start-up Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

Quaid-i-Azam University, IdeaGist sign MoU to promote PM's start-up programme

Quaid-i-Azam University(QAU) and IdeaGist, world's largest incubator, Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the varsity's passing out students in developing their start-up in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ):Quaid-i-Azam University(QAU) and IdeaGist, world's largest incubator, Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the varsity's passing out students in developing their start-up in the country.

The move was aimed at promoting the PM's start-up programme which would be launched in coming days for building a vibrant entrepreneurship eco-system, the official sources told APP here.

They said IdeaGist being an exclusive digital platform of the PM's start-up programme, would launch an 'Empower Pakistan' project to provide online entrepreneurship trainings to final year students of the QAU.

Under the project, the world's leading digital incubator would also provide the students access to skill training in seven emerging technologies, including 3D Printing, AI, AR, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Intelligent Vehicles, and Smart Robots.

A portal, they said, would be developed to connect online community of students, alumni, researchers and industry to encourage collaboration in developing innovation driven enterprises.

It would also offer support business incubation center workshops, one-on-one mentoring and process guidelines to the QAU students by connecting the incubator to a global pool of investors, the sources said.

IdeaGist would help the QAU's faculty and students get access to National Investment Portal and National Innovation Showcase which would enable them in showcasing their start-ups and getting investment for it , they added.

The Empower Pakistan was already launched in 40 national universities to boost entrepreneurial activities in the country by promoting conventional start-up culture, IdeaGist's Chief Executive Hassan Sayed said.

He said ideaGist has pledged eight billion rupee for PM's Startup Pakistan Programme to develop incubators and accelerators in 190 universities, 300 technical colleges and 100 top seminaries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Business Vehicles Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

19 minutes ago

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

19 minutes ago

DG ISPR expresses grief at BOL TV anchorperson's a ..

19 minutes ago

Nigerian Parliament on Lockdown Amid Shiite Unrest ..

19 minutes ago

Slovakia Ready to Organize Top-Level Normandy-Form ..

19 minutes ago

US Stresses Maduro Must Step Down as Negotiations ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.