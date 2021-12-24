On the occasion of the 146th Birth Anniversary of the Founder of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that a separate Muslim state on the world map was possible only with Quaid-e-Azam's golden principles of faith, unity, and discipline

Quaid-e-Azam with his enthusiastic leadership skills brought the Muslims of India to an independent state which became the destination of the Muslims of the subcontinent. He paid tribute to the historic figure of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who by following the principles of faith, unity, and discipline, gave the Muslims of South Asia a free and independent state. Pakistan is the fruit of the tireless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions. We all have to play our part to make it a credible place. Quaid-e-Azam's vision was that the youth would change the destiny of this country. The Vice-Chancellor while addressing the youth and especially the students said, that they should make their mark in education and research with passion and hard work.

On the occasion, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that under the able leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, the Muslims of India made possible the establishment of an independent Islamic state. Quaid-e-Azam knew that the establishment of an Islamic state in the Indian subcontinent was inevitable where Muslims could live their lives freely. Today, we all have a responsibility to protect and develop this country. People from all walks of life have to work hard to further strengthen the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the interpretation of Iqbal's dream. The whole world recognized the efforts and sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. In the present era, we have to create our own place in the field of research in order to take our country to the heights of development. Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani said that it is a great favor of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that he made possible the establishment of Pakistan through hard work and struggle day and night without compromising his health. .