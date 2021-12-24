UrduPoint.com

Quaid's 146th Birth Anniversary; VC IUB Paid Rich Tribute To Jinnah

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:34 PM

Quaid's 146th birth anniversary; VC IUB paid rich tribute to Jinnah

On the occasion of the 146th Birth Anniversary of the Founder of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that a separate Muslim state on the world map was possible only with Quaid-e-Azam's golden principles of faith, unity, and discipline

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :On the occasion of the 146th Birth Anniversary of the Founder of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that a separate Muslim state on the world map was possible only with Quaid-e-Azam's golden principles of faith, unity, and discipline.

Quaid-e-Azam with his enthusiastic leadership skills brought the Muslims of India to an independent state which became the destination of the Muslims of the subcontinent. He paid tribute to the historic figure of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who by following the principles of faith, unity, and discipline, gave the Muslims of South Asia a free and independent state. Pakistan is the fruit of the tireless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions. We all have to play our part to make it a credible place. Quaid-e-Azam's vision was that the youth would change the destiny of this country. The Vice-Chancellor while addressing the youth and especially the students said, that they should make their mark in education and research with passion and hard work.

On the occasion, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that under the able leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, the Muslims of India made possible the establishment of an independent Islamic state. Quaid-e-Azam knew that the establishment of an Islamic state in the Indian subcontinent was inevitable where Muslims could live their lives freely. Today, we all have a responsibility to protect and develop this country. People from all walks of life have to work hard to further strengthen the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the interpretation of Iqbal's dream. The whole world recognized the efforts and sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. In the present era, we have to create our own place in the field of research in order to take our country to the heights of development. Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani said that it is a great favor of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that he made possible the establishment of Pakistan through hard work and struggle day and night without compromising his health. .

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah IUB Gold Muslim All From Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Libya Should Avoid Legitimacy Vacuum After Postpon ..

Libya Should Avoid Legitimacy Vacuum After Postponed Elections - Turkish Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Soldier Working for Ukraine Arrested in Vo ..

Russian Soldier Working for Ukraine Arrested in Voronezh Region for Treason - FS ..

2 minutes ago
 29,515 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,515 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 Senegal railway opening overshadowed by compensati ..

Senegal railway opening overshadowed by compensation protest

23 minutes ago
 Google to Review Russian Court's Decision on Turno ..

Google to Review Russian Court's Decision on Turnover Percentage Fine

23 minutes ago
 PML-N leader running away from accountability: She ..

PML-N leader running away from accountability: Shehzad Akbar

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.