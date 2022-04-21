UrduPoint.com

Quality Education Key To Progress, Prosperity: Asif Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar Asif Khan on Thursday underlined the need for taking solid measures for promoting quality education for achieving socio-economic development of the country

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting which was attended by officials of education and Communication and Works departments.

The MPA said that all the ongoing development projects in the education sector should be timely completed and these initiatives would help promote education for betterment of the society.

The meeting was also briefed about the construction work in schools in PK76.

He said that it was a priority to provide education facilities to the people and no compromise would be made on it.

He said concrete measures should be taken to complete these projects for achieving national prosperity.

He said that all construction work in schools should be done in quality manner and in this regard he was of the view that a robust monitoring system should be in place.

