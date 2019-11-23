UrduPoint.com
Quality Education Key To Success: Commissioner Hazara

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:07 PM

Quality education key to success: Commissioner Hazara

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul Islam said quality education was key to success and compete the world in the field of technology, industries and economy

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam said quality education was key to success and compete the world in the field of technology, industries and economy.

He said this while addressing an annual prize distribution ceremony of a school at Comsats University Hall here on Saturday.

He said, "to develop the country and bring it at par with the developed countries we would have to improve our standard of education." Syed Zaheer Ul Islam said Abbottabad was famous for its educational institutions, adding, achieving good education was one of the most crucial aspects of life.

Talking about the importance of private educational education system in the country, he said private schools and colleges were playing a vital role in providing quality education to children.

