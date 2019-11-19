Raja Yasir Hummayun stresses need to promote industry-academia linkages

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hummayun has stressed the need to promote industry-academia linkages to resolve social problems and uplift economy of the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Hummayun has stressed the need to promote industry-academia linkages to resolve social problems and uplift economy of the country.He was addressing the inaugural session of 7th International Conference on Research in Education (ICORE-19) titled "Teachers Education: 21st Century Challenges" here on Tuesday.PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Abid Hussain Choudhary, Director IER Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, faculty members, students, delegates from the USA, UK, Philippine, KSA, France, Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong, Ireland and New Zealand and researchers from all provinces of the country have participated in the conference.

In his address, Raja Yasir Hummayun said that academia must come forward and play its role what was being done by the universities in the first world countries and the government would extend maximum support in this regard.