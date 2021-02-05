Rally taken out at Islamia University to mark Kashmir Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a rally was organized by Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Library on the direction of Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engineer Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob here on Friday

The staff members of the library, faculty members and students participated in the rally to show the unity and solidarity with the people of Indian-administered Kashmir, and to pay homage to the struggles of Kashmiri people and those who have martyred in the conflict.