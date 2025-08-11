Open Menu

Rang-e-Pakistan Exhibition Opens At GCU

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 07:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A four-day “Rang-e-Pakistan” exhibition has opened at the Government College University (GCU) here to celebrate Independence Day, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage through art.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman formally inaugurated the exhibition at the university’s Salam Hall. GCU Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umer Chaudhry, GCU Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rauf Azam, faculty members, and students attended the ceremony.

Organized in collaboration with GCU Faisalabad and the Inter-University Consortium, the exhibition features paintings, photography, and other artworks created by students and faculty. The displays highlight Pakistan’s culture, the beauty of Lahore, regional landscapes, and contemporary social and environmental challenges.

Chief Secretary Zaman praised the creativity and social awareness reflected in the artworks, particularly those addressing environmental issues. Speaking at the event, he said this year’s Independence Day is being celebrated with the spirit of “victory in the battle for truth,” emphasizing the importance of remembering the struggle for freedom and safeguarding it.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Umer Chaudhry commended the young artists for their passion and cultural pride, describing them as socially conscious voices emerging in the national landscape. On the occasion, he presented a painting to the Chief Secretary as a souvenir.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors from August 11 to 14 at GCU’s Salam Hall.

