Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, check now

(@Abdulla99267510)

For result verification, the students can visit: https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi has released the outcomes for the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I of 2023.

For result verification, the students can visit: https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/

Announcement of Rawalpindi Board Class 9 Result 2023

View the outcome in the BISE Rawalpindi Class 9 Result 2023 Gazette.

The Gazette for Class 9 Result 2023 will be accessible shortly.

Instructions for Checking BISE Rawalpindi Class 9 Result 2023 via SMS:

Students also have the option to receive their results by sending their roll numbers via text message to 800296.

Several educational boards across Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards, will declare the results for the Annual Examination 2023 of SSC (9th Class) today.

Furthermore, the results can be manually verified by referring to the official gazettes that will be published by all boards in the near future.