Open Menu

Rawalpindi BISE Announces SSC Part 1 2023 Results, Check Now

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2023 | 03:43 PM

Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, check now

For result verification, the students can visit: https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi has released the outcomes for the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I of 2023.

For result verification, the students can visit: https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/

Announcement of Rawalpindi Board Class 9 Result 2023

View the outcome in the BISE Rawalpindi Class 9 Result 2023 Gazette.

The Gazette for Class 9 Result 2023 will be accessible shortly.

Instructions for Checking BISE Rawalpindi Class 9 Result 2023 via SMS:

Students also have the option to receive their results by sending their roll numbers via text message to 800296.

Several educational boards across Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards, will declare the results for the Annual Examination 2023 of SSC (9th Class) today.

Furthermore, the results can be manually verified by referring to the official gazettes that will be published by all boards in the near future.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Visit Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur BISE SMS All

Recent Stories

ERC reviews restoration, maintenance progress acro ..

ERC reviews restoration, maintenance progress across 40 schools in Syria

11 minutes ago
 OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon ..

OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon Oasis

26 minutes ago
 AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orienta ..

AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orientation

40 minutes ago
 COP28 announces innovative thematic programme to p ..

COP28 announces innovative thematic programme to progress action on its goals

40 minutes ago
 100 days until ADFW 2023 featuring leadership of 3 ..

100 days until ADFW 2023 featuring leadership of 3500+ top global financial firm ..

41 minutes ago
 BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams result ..

BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams results

1 hour ago
ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summe ..

ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summer school

1 hour ago
 BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check out now

1 hour ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

1 hour ago
 BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

2 hours ago
 BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check now

2 hours ago
 Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts do ..

Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts dollar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Education