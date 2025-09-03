Open Menu

Rawalpindi Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi Floats Rules For Annual Sports Gala

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 11:12 PM

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has formulated comprehensive rules and regulations for different games competitions, to be held during annual sports gala

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Rawalpindi board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) has formulated comprehensive rules and regulations for different games competitions, to be held during annual sports gala.

"Under the vision of Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan, the Director of Physical Education, Professor Muhammad Fahmeed Talukar, has finalized comprehensive rules and regulations for annual sports competitions", said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to engage students in healthy activities and highlight their sporting potential.

According to the details, four key meetings were held with heads of educational institutions to discuss the organization of Inter-Collegiate Boys, Inter-Collegiate Girls, Inter-District Schools Boys, Inter-District Schools Girls, and All-Pakistan Inter-Board Sports events.

Special focus was given to preparations by the Inter-Board Sports Committee.

Board officials reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a competitive environment and providing students with national-level representation opportunities.

"This initiative by the Rawalpindi Board is a significant step toward promoting academic and extracurricular activities", Adnan said.

