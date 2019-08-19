UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Announces SSC Part-I Result

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:31 PM

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announces SSC Part-I result

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) on Monday announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I results of the Examination 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) on Monday announced the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I results of the Examination 2019.

According to the result details, a total of 125,527 regular and private students were registered for the exams while 124,101 including 58,385 female and 65,716 male students appeared in the SSC Part-I examination out of which 69,006 students were declared successful.

The overall passing percentage remained 55.61 per cent.

The results are available on the board's website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk while the students can also check the result by sending SMS on 800296.

In case of any difficulty, the students have been advised to contact the controller examination on 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 telephone numbers or visit the board's office near Attock Oil Refinery, Morgah.

