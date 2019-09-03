- Home
- Education
- News
- Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education to announce HSSC annual 2019 result on Wedn ..
Rawalpindi Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education To Announce HSSC Annual 2019 Result On Wednesday
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:47 PM
The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, (RBISE) will announce Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual examination 2019 result on September 4 (Wednesday)
According to RBISE spokesman Arslan Cheema, the result will be announced at 10 am at a ceremony at Government Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women, where theposition holders will be given medals and certificates.
The spokesman said that the candidates could check the result online at the board website, www.biserwp.edu.pk