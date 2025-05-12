Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program

Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU), in collaboration with the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) under the Higher Education Commission (HEC), inaugurated a week-long training program for university management

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU), in collaboration with the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) under the Higher Education Commission (HEC), inaugurated a week-long training program for university management.

The opening ceremony was attended by Suleman Ahmed, Director of NAHE, as the chief guest, along with Raja Asif Hussain, the program’s focal person.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal welcomed the guests and commended NAHE for its initiative, stating that such training programs enhance the professional skills of university management and improve institutional performance. She emphasized that RWU is a progressive institution aligned with modern demands, focusing on quality education, research, and a robust administrative framework.

Dr. Kamal stressed that a university’s success depends not only on academic excellence but also on efficient administrative systems, making staff training and professional development crucial.

Suleman Ahmed praised RWU’s efforts, noting that it is among the few universities hosting such specialized training. He highlighted NAHE’s two-decade commitment to faculty training and its recent focus on strengthening university management, with over 60 programs conducted nationwide in the past eight months.

He added that in the post-COVID and AI-driven era, such training is essential to adapt to rapid global changes.

The program covers leadership, management, communication, and finance modules, aiming to equip administrators with modern skills. It is organized by RWU’s Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization.