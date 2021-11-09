RBISE announces 9th class result 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) on Tuesday announced the results of Secondary school Certificate (9th class) Annual Examinations 2021.

The board has announced the results and the students can view them on the board official website.

According to Chairman RBISE, Dr. Ghulam Dastagir, a total of 121,424 students were registered for the exams while 117,081 including 57,266 female and 59,815 male students appeared in the examination out of which 116,472 students were declared successful with 99.

05 pass percentage. Total 139 students could not clear the exam while 4204 remained absent.

The results are available on the board's website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk while the students have also been advised to contact the controller examination on 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 telephone numbers or visit the board's office near Attock Oil Refinery, Morgah in case of any difficulty.

He informed that the authorities concerned were directed to send results at the mobile numbers of the candidates given at the admission forms.