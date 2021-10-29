UrduPoint.com

RBISE Announces HSSC Part-I Exam 2021 Results

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:27 PM

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) on Friday announced the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual examination Part-I, 2021

According to RBISE Chairman Dr Ghulam Dastgir out of total 64,682 enrolled candidates 62,646 including 36,117 female and 26,529 male students appeared in the examination.

A total of 62,115 candidates remained successful with 99.15 being the overall pass percentage. Total 486 candidates failed in the exams while 2006 remained absent.

The students can check their result on the board's website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk.

In case of any difficulty, the students can contact the controller examination on 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 or visit the board's Inter branch at RBISE Complex near Attock Oil Refinery, Morgah Rawalpindi.

