RBISE Announces SSC Result 2021; 131,631 Students Declared Successful

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 08:56 PM

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) on Saturday announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Matric annual results of the Examination 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) on Saturday announced the Secondary school Certificate (SSC), Matric annual results of the Examination 2021.

According to Chairman Board, Rawalpindi Dr.

Ghulam Dastagir, a total of 135,407 regular and private students were registered for the exams while 132,959 including 60,060 female and 72,899 male students appeared in the SSC annual examination out of which 131,631 students were declared successful.

The results are available on the board's website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk while the students have also been advised to contact the controller examination on 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 telephone numbers or visit the board's office near Attock Oil Refinery, Morgah in case of any difficulty.

He informed that the authorities concerned were directed to send results at the mobile numbers of the candidates given at the admission forms.

