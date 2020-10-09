Record number of students took admission at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Eng. Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Friday said that a record number of students took admission in various programs for Fall 2020 semester which shows students' interest and trust over the varsity

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Eng. Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Friday said that a record number of students took admission in various programs for Fall 2020 semester which shows students' interest and trust over the varsity.

Talking to APP, he said that the number of students has reached approximately 36000 and for teacher-student ratio, new recruitment of professors, associate professors and assistant professors done through a merit-based transparent process.

He further revealed that 300 associate lecturers are also being recruited at the university to fill the vacuum of required faculty.

He said that on-campus and online blended classes will start from October 12 at the university.

He further said that the time table of classes has been designed carefully keeping in view of coronavirus SOPs.