UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recruitments In Education Department Made On Merit: Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:55 PM

Recruitments in education department made on merit: Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochstan for Education Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri Wednesday said all the appointments in education sector had been made on merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochstan for Education Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri Wednesday said all the appointments in education sector had been made on merit.

The government has appointed new staff in education department on the recommendation of the Recruitments Committees formed by the Provincial Cabinet to ensure transparency, the adviser said in a statement.

"It was the first time that a provincial government has formulated the recruitments bodies at district level," he said while rebuffing the allegations leveled by the critics against the appointment's process.

The adviser said it was the previous governments which recruited people on favoritisms basis, which had been proved as baggage for the province.

Lehri said education sector was not among the priorities of past regimes.

He said the promotion of nepotism in such important sector would ruin the future generations.

However, the present government was implementing effective and integrated education strategies in the province, he added.

He said reforms had been introduced in the education sector to improve the literacy rate in the province that would eventually produce the go-getters in the society.

He said zero tolerance had been adopted against the ghost employees and strict action was being taken against the absentees.

Lehri said the government was utilizing all the resources at its disposal to develop the education sector on modern lines.

He said the teachers were also being asked to provide the home based education to the children in the far flung areas of the province.

The adviser had issued clear directions to the officers concerned for ensuring effective monitoring of schools.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education All Government Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

276 UAE home-grown and international brands aggres ..

19 minutes ago

Saad hits century for Central Punjab, while Northe ..

24 minutes ago

Egypt eager to invest $ 1 bn in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Pakistan among 18 countries participating in Oman ..

6 minutes ago

Pro-Kurdish Activists Disrupt German Cabinet's Pre ..

6 minutes ago

Intl seminar on Medicinal Importance of Hemp held ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.