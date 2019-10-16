Recruitments in education department made on merit: Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochstan for Education Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri Wednesday said all the appointments in education sector had been made on merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochstan for Education Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri Wednesday said all the appointments in education sector had been made on merit

The government has appointed new staff in education department on the recommendation of the Recruitments Committees formed by the Provincial Cabinet to ensure transparency, the adviser said in a statement.

"It was the first time that a provincial government has formulated the recruitments bodies at district level," he said while rebuffing the allegations leveled by the critics against the appointment's process.

The adviser said it was the previous governments which recruited people on favoritisms basis, which had been proved as baggage for the province.

Lehri said education sector was not among the priorities of past regimes.

He said the promotion of nepotism in such important sector would ruin the future generations.

However, the present government was implementing effective and integrated education strategies in the province, he added.

He said reforms had been introduced in the education sector to improve the literacy rate in the province that would eventually produce the go-getters in the society.

He said zero tolerance had been adopted against the ghost employees and strict action was being taken against the absentees.

Lehri said the government was utilizing all the resources at its disposal to develop the education sector on modern lines.

He said the teachers were also being asked to provide the home based education to the children in the far flung areas of the province.

The adviser had issued clear directions to the officers concerned for ensuring effective monitoring of schools.