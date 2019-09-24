Rector NUML visits China

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar visited Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) China on a five days official visit on the invitation of BLCU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar visited Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) China on a five days official visit on the invitation of BLCU.

Vice President BLCU Mr. Zhang Baojun welcomed him, said a press release on Tuesday. Both the leaders discussed existing mutual cooperation and stressed to extend further cooperation to promote bilateral relations.

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar said that NUML is playing pivotal role in promotion of Chinese language and culture in Pakistan and NUML has the honour of hosting World Model Confucius institute in its premises in Islamabad.

Rector NUML stressed the importance of faculty, students exchange programs with BLCU as both the institutions are having best mutual cooperation in this regard.

He thanked Mr. Zhang, Vice President BLCU for the inviting him in China to discuss possibilities to further enhance the mutual cooperation.

Later, Rector NUML visited Headquarter Hanban in Beijing, China and met Dy. Director Hanban Mr. Zhou Guocheng at his office. Mr. Zhou praised NUML role in promoting Chinese language in Pakistan.

He praised Rector NUML for the best performance of Confucius Institute Islamabad and thanked him for his keen interest to make the institute one of the best institutes of the world.