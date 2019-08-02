UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regional ISC Office To Be Established In Islamabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 07:20 PM

Regional ISC office to be established in Islamabad

The meeting held between the Federal Minister for Science and Technology and the member of executive council of Islamic World Science Citation Centre (ISC), Dr. Azhar Ali Shah in Islamabad agreed to establish the regional office of ISC at Islamabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The meeting held between the Federal Minister for Science and Technology and the member of executive council of Islamic World Science Citation Centre (ISC), Dr. Azhar Ali Shah in Islamabad agreed to establish the regional office of ISC at Islamabad.

The spokesman of University of Sindh Jamshoro informed here on Friday adding that the meeting also agreed to organize ISC workshops on research journal and university rankings.

The proposals regarding establishment of ISC regional office and arrangement of ISC workshops were presented by Dr. Azhar Ali Shah that were approved by the federal minister after detailed deliberation and discussion.

According to the minutes of the meeting issued by the ministry of science and technology, the proposal for setting up of regional ISC office was presented in the light of the recommendations given in the 1st ISC executive council meeting held in Iran's Shiraz city on June 11, 2019.

After discussion on the proposal, the minister agreed it and decided to approach to Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) for initially handing over physical space for the establishment of the regional office.

Dr. Azhar Ali Shah who is also President Sindh Science Society and Professor at the University of Sindh Jamshoro presented another written proposal for arrangement of ISC workshops on journal/ university ranking at Islamabad and all provincial capitals in collaboration with ISC as per recommendation of Shiraz meeting.

However, it was agreed that the proposed workshops would be arranged and necessary help in this regard would be sought from the Director International Linkages of PSC Dr. Ahsan Feroze. It was also decided that Dr. Azhar Shah and Dr. Ahsan Feroze shall liaise to implement the proposals.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Iran Shiraz Jamshoro Azhar Ali June 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Secretary IT directs NTC to recover dues

53 seconds ago

Sports Board Punjab to hold sports events on Indep ..

54 seconds ago

DIG Operations holds open court

56 seconds ago

103 power pilferers held in Multan

58 seconds ago

ANF seizes 2.14 tons drugs in 32 operations; arres ..

10 minutes ago

FIA arrests an Indian national on illecit stay

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.