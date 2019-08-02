Regional ISC office to be established in Islamabad

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The meeting held between the Federal Minister for Science and Technology and the member of executive council of Islamic World Science Citation Centre (ISC), Dr. Azhar Ali Shah in Islamabad agreed to establish the regional office of ISC at Islamabad

The spokesman of University of Sindh Jamshoro informed here on Friday adding that the meeting also agreed to organize ISC workshops on research journal and university rankings.

The proposals regarding establishment of ISC regional office and arrangement of ISC workshops were presented by Dr. Azhar Ali Shah that were approved by the federal minister after detailed deliberation and discussion.

According to the minutes of the meeting issued by the ministry of science and technology, the proposal for setting up of regional ISC office was presented in the light of the recommendations given in the 1st ISC executive council meeting held in Iran's Shiraz city on June 11, 2019.

After discussion on the proposal, the minister agreed it and decided to approach to Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) for initially handing over physical space for the establishment of the regional office.

Dr. Azhar Ali Shah who is also President Sindh Science Society and Professor at the University of Sindh Jamshoro presented another written proposal for arrangement of ISC workshops on journal/ university ranking at Islamabad and all provincial capitals in collaboration with ISC as per recommendation of Shiraz meeting.

However, it was agreed that the proposed workshops would be arranged and necessary help in this regard would be sought from the Director International Linkages of PSC Dr. Ahsan Feroze. It was also decided that Dr. Azhar Shah and Dr. Ahsan Feroze shall liaise to implement the proposals.