Registration of 40 private schools suspended

Director General Private Institutions, Education department Sindh Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui on Monday suspended the registration of 40 schools for violation of Sindh Government's instruction regarding closure of schools till March 13, in view of Coronavirus threat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Director General Private Institutions, education department Sindh Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui on Monday suspended the registration of 40 schools for violation of Sindh Government's instruction regarding closure of schools till March 13, in view of Coronavirus threat.

The inspection teams of Education Department visited different areas of the metropolis and recommended action against the school which found opened in violation of Sindh Government decision.

The Directorate Private Institutions has also moved recommendations to the Chairman board of Secondary Education Karachito take appropriate action against the schools.