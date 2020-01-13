UrduPoint.com
Registration Of Pvt Candidates For HSC Exam 2020 Started

Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:13 PM

Registration of pvt candidates for HSC Exam 2020 started

The Board of Intermediate Karachi on Monday announced that the registration forms of private candidates of Commerce and Humanities groups who have passed their SSC Supplementary Examination 2019 from Board of Secondary Education, Karachi for appearing in HSC annual examination 2020 shall be accepted from January 13

The form may be submitted without late fee of Rs 2,000 between January 13 to February 14 and along with late fee of Rs 500 from February 17 to March 13.

The students who intend to appear at the HSC Annual Examinations 2020 are informed that Registration form and fee challan can be downloaded from the official website "www.

biek.edu.pk" and advised to deposit prescribed fee of Rs 70 (downloaded form) at any United Bank Limited Branch in Account no. 252536591, form along with photocopy of Marks Sheet shall be submitted in concerned faculty of the Board.

The forms should be attested by the Sindh Government College or any Gazetted Officer of BPS-17 & above along with photocopy of SSC Marks sheet.

