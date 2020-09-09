UrduPoint.com
Reopening Of University Discusses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 04:23 PM

Reopening of University discusses

A high level meeting regarding reopening of the university was held at Vice Chancellor secretariat of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Wednesday, presided over by the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Parveen Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A high level meeting regarding reopening of the university was held at Vice Chancellor secretariat of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Wednesday, presided over by the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Parveen Shah.

At the outset of the meeting, the various issues regarding reopening the University and starting of classes were discussed.

After detailed deliberations, it was decided that in light of decision of Government, the university will reopen on Tuesday September 15, 2020. In first phase, the students of final year will be allowed to attend the classes at University. Maximum 30 students will be allowed in class. duration of class period will be reduced. The waiting areas and washrooms will be disinfected twice everyday. The blended mode of learning will be adopted.

It was decided that fully equipped medical cell will be established at university to avert any emergency which will work 24 hours.

The Government SOPs will be followed strictly and use of masks and sanitizers will be mandatory. The monthly report of classes will be sent to the Secretary Universities & Boards, Government of Sindh.

The two committees were also constituted. Implementation committee headed by Vice Chancellor was constituted. The various deans, Registrar, Controller of examinations, I.T Manager, Provost Hostels, Incharge Transport will be the members of this committee while command control and coordination cell was established under the convener ship of Registrar. The Director Student Affairs, Incharge Security, I.T Manager, and other I.T officials will work 24 hours and also coordinate with district administration and district health office.

