Representative From UniLaSalle France Visits UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022) Dr Aamir Shehzad, a representative from the UniLaSalle Agro-Veto University France, paid visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here in City Campus.

Dr Aamir interacted with the UVAS students to open the avenues of higher education in France.

He said that UniLasalle is a Polytechnic Institute resulting from the merger of five engineering schools and the creation of a veterinary school. He said this institute is a new generation of Grande Ecole which unites the sciences of Life, Earth, Environment and Energy with industrial sciences and digital technologies. He said this institute is a specialized agriculture and veterinary university. The students ask various questions about the admission procedure and eligibility criteria.

