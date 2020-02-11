Representatives of 13 US universities visit educational institutes

Amid rising Pakistani students' interest in higher education in United States of America, representatives from 13 US universities met thousands of Pakistani students during visits to schools, universities, and college fairs in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi as part of Education USA's 16th South Asia Tour

Representatives of top universities from around the United States shared valuable information about their institutions' academic programs, campus life, financial aid options, and application procedures, said a press release of USA Consulate here on Tuesday.

As noted in the Institute of International Education's 2019 Open Doors report, Pakistan is among the world's fastest growing emerging market places of origin for students in the United States.

The thousands of academic programs, world-class institutions, and unmatched flexibility of U.S. higher education make the United States the world's premier destination for university students.

"Nearly 8,000 Pakistanis study at universities and colleges across the United States," said Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Lisa Heller The U.

S. government was very proud to support the South Asia Tour, which would help Pakistani students choose a U.S. university, the minister said.

"Each year United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) looks forward to hosting the South Asia Tour and introducing U.S. universities to Pakistan's brilliant student body," said Rita Akhtar, Executive Director of USEFP.

Education USA Pakistan is the only free and official source for higher education in the United States and a part of the U.S. Department of State's network of more than 425 international student advising centers in more than 175 countries.

Pakistan's Education USA team is made up exclusively of US graduates; allowing advisers to share first-hand experience with applicants.

In Pakistan, Education USA is managed by USEFP, a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the Governments of Pakistan and the United States.

To learn more about EducationUSA's free advising services, please visit: www.usefpakistan.org.