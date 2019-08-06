UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Research Can Play Important Role In Reducing Drought, Water Logging: Prof. Ahmed Zia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:38 PM

Research can play important role in reducing drought, water logging: Prof. Ahmed Zia

Professor Ahmed Zia, a faculty member at Hafr Al-Batin University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday delivering a lecture to young researchers at the first of new lecture series held in University of Karachi (KU) entitled "Dr M. Ajmal Khan Lecture" said that the significance of research on the role of environmental stresses such as drought, waterlogging and salinity cannot be over emphasized in arid and semi-arid areas of the world

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Professor Ahmed Zia, a faculty member at Hafr Al-Batin University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday delivering a lecture to young researchers at the first of new lecture series held in University of Karachi (KU) entitled "Dr M. Ajmal Khan Lecture" said that the significance of research on the role of environmental stresses such as drought, waterlogging and salinity cannot be over emphasized in arid and semi-arid areas of the world.

The event was organized in honor of late Professor Muhammad Ajmal Khan (S.

I.), the ex-Vice Chancellor of KU, said a statement.

Professor Ahmed Zia delivered the lecture on the topic of "Protection of photosynthetic apparatus during desiccation in resurrection plant." The event was held in the Dean Office, Faculty of Science, by the M.

Ajmal Khan Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization.

The lecture was attended by a number of faculty and students from various departments involved in plant related research includingbotany, biochemistry, microbiology and others.

Related Topics

Karachi World Drought Young Saudi Arabia Karachi University Event From

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan initiates large scale tree plantation ..

23 minutes ago

Waterpipe tobacco, e-cigarettes will come under &# ..

25 minutes ago

Trump wants trade pact with China but must be 'rig ..

50 seconds ago

Illegal constructions demolished in Lahore

51 seconds ago

DAE reports revenue of US$726.9 million for H1 201 ..

54 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs for effective strategy to r ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.