Research can play important role in reducing drought, water logging: Prof. Ahmed Zia

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Professor Ahmed Zia, a faculty member at Hafr Al-Batin University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday delivering a lecture to young researchers at the first of new lecture series held in University of Karachi KU ) entitled "Dr M. Ajmal Khan Lecture" said that the significance of research on the role of environmental stresses such as drought , waterlogging and salinity cannot be over emphasized in arid and semi-arid areas of the world

The event was organized in honor of late Professor Muhammad Ajmal Khan (S.

I.), the ex-Vice Chancellor of KU, said a statement.

Professor Ahmed Zia delivered the lecture on the topic of "Protection of photosynthetic apparatus during desiccation in resurrection plant." The event was held in the Dean Office, Faculty of Science, by the M.

Ajmal Khan Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization.

The lecture was attended by a number of faculty and students from various departments involved in plant related research includingbotany, biochemistry, microbiology and others.