Research Paper Of Islamia University's Faculty Member Published

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:54 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Salman Bahoo, lecturer Department of Commerce, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, currently doing his joint Ph.D. from University of Udine, Italy, and University of Agder, Norway published a co-authored paper having title "A Bibliometric Review of Sukuk Literature" in one of a prestigious journal in the field of finance.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the journal International Review of Economics and Finance has 1.432 impact factor and Associations of business Schools (ABS) ranking of 2.

