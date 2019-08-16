UrduPoint.com
Result Of 9th Class Exams On Monday In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:58 PM

Result of 9th class exams on Monday in Faisalabad

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce result of annual ninth class examinations 2019 here on Monday (August 19, 2019)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce result of annual ninth class examinations 2019 here on Monday (August 19, 2019).

According to the BISE spokesman, the result would be announced in a formal ceremony which would be held at 10:00 a.m.

Students can download the results from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk after 10:10 a.m.

He said that result has also been prepared in CDs which would be available from designated bank branches including UBL Kotwali Road and UBL Board Branch on payment of Rs.200/-.

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers through SMS on 800240.

