Result of ninth class exams announced

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has announced the result of ninth class exams 2019 here on Monday.

BISE Chairperson Dr Tayyabah Shaheen uploaded the result on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk and said that 177,300 students appeared in the exams.

Of whom, 93411 were declared successful, thus showing pass percentage of 52.

69%, she added.

She said that result cards have been dispatched at the given postal address of candidates, whereas they can also download their result cards from BISE website and see results by sending roll number through SMS on 800240.

Director College Muhammad Alam, Secretary Board Muhammad Afzal Chaudhry, Control Examinations Shehnaz Alvi, System Analyst Muhammad Tariq and others were also present on the occasion.