Result of Special Inter exams announced

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad on Saturday announced the results of Intermediate Special Examination (Part-II) 2021 with pass percentage of 79.58.

Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen announced the result in a formal ceremony held at BISE Auditorium. She also uploaded the result on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pressing button on her laptop.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that 12642 students appeared in the exams, out of whom 10060 candidates were declared successful with pass percentage of 79.58.

She said the BISE prepared the result after super checking, however, if any candidate was dissatisfied with the result, he/she could approach the BISE Office by submitting rechecking application within 15 days after announcement of result.

She said the result was also available on board website and the students could download the same.

More information in this regard can be obtained from Controller Examinations Shehnaz Alvi through telephone number 041-2517710, she added.

Welfare Officer Dr Babar Dogar, PRO Taimoor Sohail Khan Lodhi, Controller Inter Branch Chaudhary Muhammad Yousuf, Assistant Controller Secrecy MuhammadArif Solgi, Research Investigator Rana Zulfiqar and others were also presenton the occasion.