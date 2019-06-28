UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Result Of SSC Part-II Annual Exams To Be Announced On July 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:08 PM

Result of SSC Part-II Annual Exams to be announced on July 2

The result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II Annual Examination, 2019 of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) which was held in the months of March-April will be announced July 2 (Tuesday) at 10:45 am while the result of SSC Part-1 will be announced on July 3 at 10:am

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-II Annual Examination, 2019 of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) which was held in the months of March-April will be announced July 2 (Tuesday) at 10:45 am while the result of SSC Part-1 will be announced on July 3 at 10:am.

Result status would be conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who have provided their cell phone in their admission forms, said a press release issued here on Friday.

.

Further, the result will be available on federal board website www.fbise.edu.pk and will also available on SMS unified code 5050. The candidates will be required to send SMS in the following format FB [roll number].

Result cards to all the candidates would be issued very next day and regular candidates would get these from their respective institutions.

Result cards of ex-private would be sent at their given mailing address.

If the result card is not received by any ex-private candidate with in 15 days of the result announced, he/she may request the Controller Examination (Secrecy) in writing for issuance of his/her result card which will be issued free of cost within 30 days after declaration of result.

In order to facilitate the candidates the federal board has extended the facility of submitting online applications for issuance of migration certificate (NOC), rechecking of papers, verification of result cards/certificate, duplicate result card and correction of roll number slips.

Related Topics

Noc May July FBISE SMS 2019 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PTCL celebrates future leaders under FUEL Program ..

41 minutes ago

The Opening Ceremony Of Gasoline Production Plant ..

46 minutes ago

Central banks abandon rupee despite promises: Mian ..

53 minutes ago

French Prosecution Says Lacks Evidence to Consider ..

30 seconds ago

SECP holds awareness sessions on terrorist financi ..

31 seconds ago

Timesaco introduced 'Buraq' a new taxi service in ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.