Resuming educational activities good decision of govt: VC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Dr Muhammad Ali Wednesday said that resuming educational activities was a good decision of the government as the country could not afford to close the educational institutes for an indefinite period.

The universities, schools and other institutions must strictly comply with the guidelines and SOPs (standard operating procedures) issued by the government, he said talking to Radio Pakistan.

He said, half of the courses would be taught to the students in class rooms while half will be through online.

"After two or three months the things will be under control then the government will definitely review its policies.

I would like to convey message to the students and staff get education but strictly follow the guidelines and SOPs to remain safe from the pandemic," he added.

Rector International Islamic University (IIU) Dr Masoom Yasinzai said the prevailing situation of COVID-19 was much under control as compared to the past.

It was the matter of the future of children concerned so we cannot afford the educational institutions to remain close for a long period of time, he added.

He said the strict implementations of guidelines and SOPs issued by the government for educational institutes must be ensured to keep our children and staff safe from the pandemic.