Riaz Khan Appointed Acting CEO Distt Education Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:20 PM

Riaz Khan appointed acting CEO Distt Education Authority

The School Education Department appointed Riaz Khan, former District Education Officer (SE), as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), District Education Authority (DEA), on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The school education Department appointed Riaz Khan, former District Education Officer (SE), as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), District Education Authority (DEA), on Tuesday.

Riaz was awaiting posting in the deptt and was deputed against a vacant post, said a notification.

Riaz Khan is a senior academician of BS-19 and has been serving as DEO Secondary Education prior to elevation as CEO DEA.

